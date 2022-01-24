NorthView Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:NVACU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 31st

NorthView Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:NVACU) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 31st. NorthView Acquisition had issued 16,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 20th. The total size of the offering was $165,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NVACU opened at $10.05 on Monday. NorthView Acquisition has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NorthView Acquisition stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthView Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for NorthView Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthView Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.