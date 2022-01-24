Novacoin (NVC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $329.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $273,501.71 and approximately $329.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00094822 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,472.72 or 1.00052203 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00021972 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002625 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00026943 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.00421869 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

