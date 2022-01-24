Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.56. 66,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.62. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $189.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

