NovoCure Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for NovoCure in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NovoCure’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.83.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $67.18 on Monday. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -248.81 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 401.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.