NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,090 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of NRG Energy worth $19,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 112.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 240.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Separately, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NRG Energy stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.