Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NU’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NU will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NU.

Get NU alerts:

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE NU traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 470,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,621. NU has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $255,925,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $126,258,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $85,704,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $3,571,000.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NU (NU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.