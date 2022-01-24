Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells $50,500.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $51.18. 784,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after buying an additional 1,102,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after buying an additional 416,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after buying an additional 269,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after buying an additional 267,575 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after buying an additional 264,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

