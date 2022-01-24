NULS Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. NULS has a market capitalization of $35.07 million and $16.00 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00049443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.93 or 0.06592838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00055902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,151.58 or 0.99810977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006308 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

