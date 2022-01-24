Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.74

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 49865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

