Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Down to $62.93

Shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.93, but opened at $56.28. Nuvei shares last traded at $55.18, with a volume of 5,512 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVEI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Get Nuvei alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.04.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvei Corporation will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth about $7,407,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $964,000.

About Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.