NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 238.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,127 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WS Management Lllp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 164,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,076,000 after buying an additional 123,369 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 47,197 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,105 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 311.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,595,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $951,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478,706 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 484.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $222.88 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

