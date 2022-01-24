NXM (NXM) Trading 23.7% Lower Over Last Week

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $81.11 or 0.00222937 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $536.09 million and approximately $19,210.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NXM has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00042012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006177 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,891,950 coins and its circulating supply is 6,609,777 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

