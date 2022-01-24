NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NXPI opened at $199.95 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $156.02 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.65.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

