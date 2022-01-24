Nyerium (NYEX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $12,899.34 and approximately $4.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nyerium has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,908.34 or 1.00221075 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009222 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 40,887,013 coins and its circulating supply is 36,002,385 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

