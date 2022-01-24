Nyzo (NYZO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.46 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $100,169.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

