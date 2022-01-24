O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $1.64 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,628 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90.4% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.8% in the third quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $163.48 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $430.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

