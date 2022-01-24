O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 33,545 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 362.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,545 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.65.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $103.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.77. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

