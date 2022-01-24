O3Swap (O3) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.59 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00049509 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.34 or 0.06600588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00056383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,146.68 or 0.99855660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006311 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars.

