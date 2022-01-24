Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Down to $19.12

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.12, but opened at $16.83. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 16,375 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Cowen cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $2,281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $54,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,213 shares of company stock worth $13,438,903. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $139,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 692.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,017,000 after buying an additional 1,294,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

