Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $394.40 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

