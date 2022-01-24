Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $21.78 Per Share

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $21.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $23.37.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $126.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $144.10.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $912,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $1,278,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after acquiring an additional 983,216 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

