Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.28

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 6.28 and last traded at 6.41, with a volume of 113244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 6.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTLY. HSBC started coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.71.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 8.31 and a 200-day moving average of 13.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.