Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 910 ($12.28) and last traded at GBX 930 ($12.55). 18,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 24,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 935 ($12.61).

The firm has a market cap of £328.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 929.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.