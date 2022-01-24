OctoFi Hits Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00011034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $57,190.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00042253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006042 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

