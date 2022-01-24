ODUWA Trading Up 1.6% This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001185 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $11,588.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00099010 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,326.34 or 1.00104567 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00022678 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00027971 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00432324 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.