Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce $359.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $361.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $358.71 million. Okta posted sales of $234.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.96.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 129.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta stock opened at $188.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta has a 12 month low of $176.38 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.93.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.