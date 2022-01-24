Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.96.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.90. 4,120,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Okta has a 1-year low of $172.53 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.93. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.