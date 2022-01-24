OLO (NYSE:OLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.34

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 7700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

OLO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $51,847.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 622,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,543.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the third quarter worth $7,457,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in OLO during the third quarter worth $2,401,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

