Omni (OMNI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $459.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00008669 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $459.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.80 or 0.00298340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,312 coins and its circulating supply is 562,996 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

