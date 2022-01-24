ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. ON Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 168.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.84.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 225,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.50. 1,111,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,826,907. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

