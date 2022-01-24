OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.32

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $615.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 0.53.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $247,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock worth $2,432,090 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OneSpan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 187,901 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 66,606 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

