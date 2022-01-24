Onix (ONX) Price Hits $0.0003

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Onix has a total market capitalization of $35,817.27 and $10.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Onix has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Onix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Onix alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008040 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00353604 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Onix Coin Profile

Onix (ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Onix is www.onixcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Onix is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Onix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Onix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.