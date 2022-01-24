Onooks Price Down 37.1% This Week (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Onooks has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. Onooks has a total market cap of $4.94 million and $1,229.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.41 or 0.06615261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00057039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,951.67 or 1.00037255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Buying and Selling Onooks

