Ontology Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001227 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $384.79 million and $62.25 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00170406 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00029044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00028443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.38 or 0.00349932 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00060826 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

