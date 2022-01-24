Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 31,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 531,506 shares.The stock last traded at $45.46 and had previously closed at $46.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTEX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Open Text by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,215 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,564,000 after purchasing an additional 175,390 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Open Text by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 184,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Open Text by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

