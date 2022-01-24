Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) traded down 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.87. 888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 193,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Opera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Opera alerts:

The company has a market cap of $724.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Opera by 11.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Opera by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Opera by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Opera by 9.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Opera by 5.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.