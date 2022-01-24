OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $4.24

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $3.76. OPKO Health shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 188,736 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on OPK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

