OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $4.24

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $3.76. OPKO Health shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 188,736 shares.
Several research firms recently commented on OPK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
