Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.43.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $148.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.70 and a 200 day moving average of $218.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. Etsy has a 1-year low of $148.21 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total value of $938,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,331 shares of company stock worth $58,127,340. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 39.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 39.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

