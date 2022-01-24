Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,019 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $25,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 30.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.32.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total transaction of $740,361.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,497. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $210.00 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

