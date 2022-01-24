Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,738 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 965,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of General Motors worth $50,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded down $3.25 on Monday, hitting $50.03. 654,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,631,410. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.21. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

