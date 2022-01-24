Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,626 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $40.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $357.41. 276,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,359,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $599.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.14. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.99 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $700.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $556.47.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

