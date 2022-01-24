Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,525 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of BCE worth $22,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,775,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,950,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,643,000 after acquiring an additional 157,345 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 31,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,007. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. BCE’s payout ratio is 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

