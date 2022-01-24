Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,821 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,419 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Autodesk worth $36,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.93.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $8.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.00 and its 200 day moving average is $294.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.54 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.