Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,927 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Liberty Global worth $50,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.61. 48,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

