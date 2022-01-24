Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,522 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,522 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.93.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.26. 26,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,169. The company has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 52-week low of $168.23 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

