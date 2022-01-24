Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $31,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $10,158,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,339. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.28. The company has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

