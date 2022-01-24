Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $24.16 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,368 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 45,573 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.87.

VZ stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.02. The stock had a trading volume of 388,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,280,135. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

