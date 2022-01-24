Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $72.13 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $72,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

