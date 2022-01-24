Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,127 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $51,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,010,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,392,000 after acquiring an additional 582,395 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 91,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average of $86.71. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

