Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,282 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $20,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,237,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after buying an additional 415,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,983,000 after buying an additional 330,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,297. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.22 and its 200 day moving average is $156.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $169.49.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

